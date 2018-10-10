City Conducts Snow Plow Training

About 50 to 70 employees participated in the two-day training.

DULUTH, Minn. – With the chance of snow quickly approaching the City of Duluth is planning ahead.

On Wednesday, city workers took part in snow plow training at Wade Stadium.

The course is set up to simulate what they’ll encounter as they try to clear snow off the streets.

“Men and women have driven these trucks in the summertime, but without the plows being on them it’s a whole different ballgame,” said Fred Seger of Maintenance Operations. “This is just one of those to kind of re–heighten the senses, get them ready for the up and coming storms, snows and basically winter season.”

