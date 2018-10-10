Local Artists, Free Cider and S’mores this Saturday at Silver Creek Co.

The Inagural Makersfest is Happening Saturday, October 13 at 1825 Highway 61 near Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – If you’re still looking to celebrate the feelings of fall, you’re in luck this Saturday, October 13.

Silver Creek Co. will be hosting the inaugural Makersfest, featuring more than 40 local artisans, children’s crafts, live music, free cider and roasted marshmallows.

The event is happening from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Silver Creek Co., 1825 Highway 61 just north of Two Harbors.

The event is free to attend, and the public is invited to stop by throughout the day.

Click here for more information.