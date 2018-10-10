Midday Update 10-10-18 Local News and Weather Making Headlines Wednesday, October 10, 2018 October 10, 2018 Brett Scott, Categories: Community, News, News – Latest News, News Update Tags: Brett Scott, brittney merlot, Headlines, midday update, News, weather FacebookTwitterEmailPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Saturday March 10, 2018: Evening Forecast Duluth’s Wildest Party to Take Over Lake Sup... Sunday April 2, 2017, Morning Forecast Humane Society of Douglas County Hosts Raffle Fund...