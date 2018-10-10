Minnesota Power Working to Restore Outages

The Minnesota Power app updates the outage map every five minutes.

DULUTH, Minn. – Since Tuesday night crews with Minnesota Power have been working to restore some of the power outages that have affected thousands of customers across the Northland.

Gary New Duluth and West Duluth are some of the hard hit areas, because two of the main feeders are locked out.

Additional crews from surrounding areas were called in to help speed up the process of getting power restored in the neighborhoods.

Minnesota Power has an app you can download on your phone to view an outage map and see estimated times for power restoration. You can also get updates through Minnesota Power’s social media accounts.

“These high winds coupled with just how wet the ground is from all the rain that we’ve seen, the trees still having leaves on them,” said Minnesota Power Corporate Communications Manager Amy Rutledge. “We’re seeing a number of trees fall into the power lines. so, our crews are out there. they’re responding quickly.”

If you see a power line down you’re advised to call and report it.