Road Closures Reported in Ashland County due to Weather

"Turn Around, Don't Drown"

Photo courtesy: Michael VandeVusse

ASHLAND COUNTY, Wisc. – The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office is reporting County Highway E from County Highway C to Ashland Bayfield Road is now closed due to flooding.

There are also reports of high water on County Highway F and County Highway C.

State Highway 13 south of Mellen no longer has high water.

Officials say conditions on roadways are changing rapidly with high water being reported throughout the county.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists to drive with caution and if you see high water ‘turn around, don’t drown.’