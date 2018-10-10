Rookies Leading the Way for UMD Women’s Hockey Team

The Bulldogs talented freshman class is showing why they were highly touted coming into the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team are coming off a mixed bag weekend against the Minnesota Gophers. One of the biggest bright spots has been the play of the talented freshman class.

In fact, five Bulldog rookies have posted three points in the first four games. Head coach Maura Crowell says they are happy with what they’ve seen so far.

“You always hope for it. You never know what to expect. I think a lot of them were highly touted coming in here. But to make a seamless transition against some of the teams that we’ve played so far has been awesome. And we’re all pleasantly surprised, but also knowing they are very capable of it, too,” said Crowell.