Saints Volleyball Snap Four-Game Skid with Sweep Over Lumberjills

The St. Scholastica volleyball team was all business Wednesday night at the Reif Gym.

DULUTH, Minn. – Brooke Schermann recorded a team-high 16 kills as the St. Scholastica volleyball team swept Northland College 3-0 Wednesday night at the Reif Gym.

Sofia Rajala finished with six kills, putting her just one away from 100 for her career. The Saints improve to 8-14 on the season, including 6-6 in the UMAC. Next up for CSS is a triangular home meet this Homecoming weekend against Minnesota Morris and St. Olaf College.

The Lumberjills were paced by Nora Hagen and her five kills. Northland College is now 3-19, 2-9 within the conference.