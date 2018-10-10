Storm May Delay Lakewalk Restoration

Project supervisors say the area is just too dangerous for that restoration to stay on schedule.

DULUTH, Minn. – Strong winds and big waves crashing is how you can describe what’s happening at the Lakewalk in Duluth from all of this heavy rain.

It’s cold, windy and the rain is still pouring down, just look at the waves coming in.

Staff at Fitger’s say they don’t usually experience heavy flood damage thanks to their location, but they know this is a really strong storm.

Something that’s really impossible to prepare for.

“I don’t know that I have seen a storm that had more power or strength than this one did. It is lifting rocks,” said Fitger’s Mall Manager Tami Tanski Sherman. “It is bringing out the Lakewalk to a different level. A lot of damage is being done and we’re not taking this lightly.”

Earlier this week the city began working on another phase of the Lakewalk restoration, but with this severe weather city leaders expect a delay.

Project supervisors say the area is just too dangerous for that restoration to stay on schedule.

“There is a bunch of new damage, significant damage. A lot of land, more land loss behind Fitger’s,” said City of Duluth Construction Project Supervisor Mike LeBeau. “The asphalt path is caving in as it had started to before, boardwalk panels are flipped up and moving around.”

Once the storm is over city officials hope to do an assessment for what damage to submit to the state for additional repair work, but for now city officials are warning people to stay away from the Lakewalk for safety, because debris is being pushed ashore.

If you want to see any of the waves or flooding they want you to do it from the harbor web cams.