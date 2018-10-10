The Great Pumpkin Returns to Lake Superior Zoo… and it’s Bigger than Ever!

Lake Superior Zoo welcomes massive pumpkin for Boo at the Zoo event.

DULUTH, Minn.- Despite feeling like an early Winter in the Twin Ports, there are still some Fall preparations underway as the Lake Superior Zoo prepares for its annual Boo at the Zoo event.

The zoo welcomed local gardener Danny Tanner’s giant pumpkin early Wednesday morning, a crowd favorite at the Halloween event for many years.

The pumpkin, weighing in at 550lbs, has been growing since April and is almost double the size from last year’s 310lb pumpkin.

“I think pumpkins are fascinating. Kids will be drawn to them like a magnet. It’s just the shape, the size, especially large pumpkins… Especially around Halloween,” said Tanner.

Tanner has been donating his over grown holiday squash to the zoo for over 10 years. He says this year’s pumpkin was as big as it was thanks to all of the 80 degree days in the Northland this past Summer.