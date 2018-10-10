Thousands Without Power, High Winds and Rain Continue Through Northland

Crews are Working to Restore Power

DULUTH, Minn. – Storms continue throughout the Northland Wednesday bringing high winds and flooding in many areas leaving thousands without power.

MNPower is reporting 3,955 affected customers with 37 outages reported.

Lake County Power is reporting 334 members affected totaling six current power outages.

Both MNPower and Lake Country Power say crews are working to restore power to customers as soon as possible.

For the most up to date power outages you can visit:

http://outagemap.mnpower.com/external/default.html

http://mi.lcp.coop:82/#viewer-menu-parent