Waves Touch Bottom of Aerial Lift Bridge

Lift bridge supervisor tells us wind gusts rose over 50 m.p.h.

DULUTH, Minn. – The big waves rolling into the harbor from Lake Superior got so big the bottom of the Aerial Lift Bridge was getting hit.

Wind speeds on the bridge hit more than 50 miles per hour.

The bridge’s supervisor, Dave Campbell, tells us he spent much of the day stacking sand bags, trying to prevent flooding around the bridge, which he says will remain open.

“I’ve had people ask are we going to close the bridge and no, we won’t close the bridge,” said Campbell. “The water, all it does is just kind of spray up through the grating and the wave is gone again so there’s no chance of us closing the bridge for that anyway.”

“I’ve had people ask are we going to close the bridge and no, we won’t close the bridge. The water, all it does is just kind of spray up through the grating and the wave is gone again so there’s no chance of us closing the bridge for that anyway.”

Campbell says this is about the third time this year he’s seen huge waves like the ones today.