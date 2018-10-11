5th Annual Zachary Tackett Haunted Forest Starts Friday

The Haunted Forest will be Open For Three Weekends Starting Friday, October 12 in Saginaw

DULUTH, Minn. – Prepare to get your pants scared off as the 5th Annual Zachary Tackett Haunted Forest starts Friday, October 12.

This year the frightful event will be taking place at 7178 Saginaw Road.

Follow the signs on Highway 33, Highway 2, then Highway 194 for parking at the address listed above.

A hayride will then transport brave souls to the haunted trail.

All proceeds from the three weekend event will go to local charities of Zachary’s choice.

This year, proceeds are expected to be donated to Safe Haven and an upcoming event at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.

Dates & Times:

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

October 12 – 13

October 19 – 20

October 26 – 28

Characters are needed to help run the Haunted Forest.

To volunteer contact Caroline at 218-341-2479 or Megan at 218-343-8517.