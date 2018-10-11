All That Jazz! Tri-State Jazz Festival

Staff say they believe this festival may help encourage students to pursue their education in music at UWS.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – High school students from across the Northland have an opportunity to learn and play with the best during the Tri-State Jazz Band Festival at University of Wisconson-Superior (UWS).

Students spent the day rehearsing for a joint concert tonight with the UWS jazz band. The concert is at the Thorpe Langley Auditorium at UWS.

Each year talented students are taught by guest clinicians.

The theme for this year’s festival was rhythm and time keeping, something that is useful for all instruments.

“If you’re timekeeping or your rhythm is not solid it’s detrimental,” UWS Jazz Director Greg Kehl Moore. “So he’s working with the students as far as how to use the metronome to build your timekeeping skills.”

