Carlton County Historical Society Commemorates 1918 Fire

Events are planned through December to remember the 1918 Fire.

CLOQUET, Minn. – For six years the Carlton County Historical Society has had meetings once a month to plan activities for the 100th anniversary of the historic 1918 Fire that killed 450 people in northern Minnesota.

The devastating fire happened on Oct. 12, 1918.

But, the society has been remembering those events all year long with different exhibits and selling books commemorating the fire.

This Friday authors will read their stories and other first hand experience about the fire at the County Seat Theatre.

“The most important thing for us is to just remember, for us to listen to the stories other people have, think back in our own families about, did our own parents or grandparents say anything?” said Carlton County Historical Society Executive Director Rachael Martin. “Where were they? and, sort of piecing together your own family history of where was your family when this happened?”

Martin has served as the Executive Director of the Carlton County Historical Society for nine years and will be retiring once her replacement is trained in for the job.