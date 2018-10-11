City Officials Conduct Preliminary Storm Damage Assessment
Official Estimates Expected Early Next Week
DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth officials conducted preliminary damage assessments on Thursday of multiple areas impacted by Wednesday’s storm surge.
Locations such as Park Point, Brighton Beach, the Lakewalk Trail, and western neighborhoods were assessed for damage which included erosion, downed trees, flooding, and dislodged boards.
Officials say storm damage was prevalent in these areas and they will continue a more thorough assessment in the coming days.
The City is seeking emergency state aid and will have a general cost estimate early next week.
The City wants to remind the public that the following areas are temporarily closed to public use:
- Park Point: 12th Street beach access boardwalk has shifted and therefore has been blocked off
- Lakewalk Trail: There is no access at this time form the Lighthouse parking lot to Leif Erikson Park including the pedestrian trail behind the Ledges residential unites east f 21st Avenue East. As a reminder, the section behind the Fitger’s complex was already closed this week for repairs from last year’s storm. Due to loose debris, large rocks and uneven cement sections, the City is asking the public to avoid using the Trail in Canal Park until crews have conducted debris removal and reopened a safe accessible path. Initial small debris cleanup will commence tomorrow.
- Brighton Beach is closed due to road and shoreline erosion.
- The sidewalk between the DECC and Great Lakes Aquarium has been disturbed and dislodged.