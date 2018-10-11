City Officials Conduct Preliminary Storm Damage Assessment

Official Estimates Expected Early Next Week

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth officials conducted preliminary damage assessments on Thursday of multiple areas impacted by Wednesday’s storm surge.

Locations such as Park Point, Brighton Beach, the Lakewalk Trail, and western neighborhoods were assessed for damage which included erosion, downed trees, flooding, and dislodged boards.

Officials say storm damage was prevalent in these areas and they will continue a more thorough assessment in the coming days.

The City is seeking emergency state aid and will have a general cost estimate early next week.

The City wants to remind the public that the following areas are temporarily closed to public use: