Duluth Train Depot Paranormal Investigation

The Train Depot Is Said To Be Haunted, Fox 21 Investigates This Historic Union Station

DULUTH, Min. — For this week’s Northland Uncovered the Fox 21 morning crew is continuing a special series throughout the month of October! It’s centered on exploring old historic locations across the Northland and the existence of any paranormal activity within.

This week’s paranormal investigation takes us to the Historic Train Depot in Duluth, Minnesota.

It was built as a union station in 1892, served seven different rail lines, and accommodated 5,000 passengers. In 1973 it re-opened as the St. Louis County Heritage & Arts Center and houses the Lake Superior Railroad Museum, which operates the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

Lady Ocalat prides herself on never investigating a location before she goes on the hunt for spirits and other paranormal voices from within. Throughout the investigation Lady Ocalat and the Fox 21 crew heard the story of Gus, Carl and a female mistress. Check it out!

In the coming weeks the Fox 21 crew will be headed to many other places including Nopeming Sanatorium and a haunted hotel!