Gift Shop Offers Discount for Storm Pictures

The shop at the Lake Superior Marine Museum offered 20% discount

DULUTH, Minn. – The gift shop at the Lake Superior Marine Museum in Canal Park gave discounts to guests who showed their photos of the storm.

The owner offered twenty percent off everything to customers who traveled through the nasty conditions to visit the shop.

“I thought if they were hearty enough to go out there and brave the elements and made their way into the shop, I’d just like to give them a little discount if they wanted to buy something,” said gift shop owner Barb Lemasurier.

The gift shop is offering discounts again today for people who can prove with a photo that they visited Canal Park during the storm.