Limited Damage in Hibbing House Fire, one Treated for Smoke Inhalation

Three Occupants Escaped Safely

(photo: Facebook/Friends of the Northland FireWire)

HIBBING, Minn. – The Hibbing, Keewatin and Chisholm Fire Departments responded to a house fire at about 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the Leetonia area of Hibbing.

The Friends of the Northland FireWire Facebook page says the fire was located in the 4200 Block of 5th Street.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the stove and damage was reported as limited.

Three occupants were able to get out of the house safely.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.