UMD Shows Support for National Coming Out Day

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s the 30th anniversary of National Coming Out Day and University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) is showing its support to the LGBTQ community.

It was a packed house at the Kirby Ballroom on campus as guests heard from speakers and were treated to a moving dance performance.

Event organizers say the major goal is to create a safe and welcoming space for all.

National Coming Out Day is also a chance to inspire others to find their voice and speak their truth.

“Embracing who I really am and kind of overcoming obstacles to fully embrace what I been through and just kind of understanding what makes that me and how I can be authentically myself.”

The event also helps raise scholarship money for students.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, one out of every two Americans has someone close to them who is gay or lesbian. For transgender people, that number is only one in 10.