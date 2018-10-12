Bulldog Volleyball Extends Home Win Streak to 20 in Victory Over Warriors

Minnesota Duluth sweeps Winona State in three straight.

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota Duluth swept Winona State in three straight sets to extend their home win streak to 20. Setter Emily Torve had a total of 45 assists on the night while Sarah Kelly and Kate Berg tied in kills with 14.

UMD is now 18-4 on the season and 11-2 in conference play. The Bulldogs look to make it 21 wins at home on Saturday as they take on Upper Iowa for their annual pink game.