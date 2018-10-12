Bulldogs Hockey Pick Up First Win of the Season Over Huskies

The UMD men's hockey team picked up their first win of the season over Michigan Tech.

HOUGHTON, Mich. – After a subpar opening weekend, the UMD men’s hockey team got their first win of the season over Michigan Tech 2-1 Friday night at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton.

Kobe Roth and Parker Mackay scored for the Bulldogs. Hunter Shepard finished with 32 saves on the night.

The Bulldogs and Huskies will meet again Saturday night for Game Two of the series.