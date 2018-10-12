Follow the Green Balloons this Saturday in Lincoln Park

The Third Annual Lincoln Park Open House is Happening Saturday, October 13 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Local business owners in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Neighborhood invite you to stop by and explore their space this Saturday, October 13.

The third annual Lincoln Park Open House is taking place from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Activities and great deals will be offered by local businesses such as Ursa Minor Brewing, Corktown Deli & Brews, Love Creamery and many more.

Ecolibrium3 will be hosting a family friendly scavenger hunt throughout the neighborhood.

There will be a free hop-on-hop off bus looping throughout the day, giving visitors the chance to park in one spot and see all locations along the way.