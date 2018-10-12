Friday October 12, 2018: Morning Forecast October 12, 2018 Brittney Merlot, Categories: Weather Video Tags: chilly, cold, Cool, Duluth Minnesota Weather Forecast, merlot weather, merlots weather, Meteorologist Brittney Merlot, Northland Weather Forecast, Sunny Day, Sunny Fall Day, Sunshine Returns, Superior Wisconsin Weather Forecast, Twin Ports Weather Forecast, wind chill FacebookTwitterEmailPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post “Mouth Full Of Maple” Kicks Off Tonigh... Wednesday May 23, 2018: Evening Forecast Wednesday October 10, 2018: Morning Forecast Thursday February 1, 2018: Evening Forecast