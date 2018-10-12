Get Scared at the Haunt at Wentworth Gardens

WENTWORTH, Wis. – The haunt at Wentworth Gardens is scaring Northern Wisconsin for the second Halloween season.

The seven thousand foot indoor maze has several scary themed rooms including a clown room, dolls room, and haunted bayou.

The event is a fundraiser for a local boy scout troop.

The scouts have a lot of fun scaring guests.

“We’ve scared people through walls and we had people run out backwards and how many people may have started crying or really gotten scared,” said Mark Granquist, scoutmaster for Troop 212 in Poplar.

The haunt is open on Friday and Saturday nights for the next three weekends.

It costs ten dollars to attend, but you can save two dollars by bringing a non-perishable food item to donate to local food shelves.