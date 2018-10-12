High School Soccer Sectionals Begin Across the Northland

Here are all the highlights and scores from all the high school soccer playoff action Thursday night.
Sam Ali,

BOYS SECTION 7AA SEMI-FINALS
Forest Lake 0 Duluth East 1

BOYS SECTION 7A FIRST ROUND
Princeton 0 Duluth Marshall 5
Spectrum 1 Legacy Christian Academy 4
Zimmerman 0 Hermantown 3
Mesabi East 1 North Branch 2
Hibbing 0 Duluth Marshall 10
Proctor 1 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0
PACT Charter School 1 Chisago Lakes 4
Two Harbors 0 Grand Rapids 5

GIRLS SECTION 7AA SEMI-FINALS
Duluth East 0 Andover 6

GIRLS SECTION 7A FIRST ROUND
Legacy Christian Academy 0 Cloquet-Carlton 14
Grand Rapids 1 Duluth Denfeld 2 (OT)
Hibbing 0 Two Harbors 3
Princeton 1 Duluth Marshall 6
Spectrum 0 Hermantown 13
North Lakes Academy 1 Zimmerman 9
North Branch 2 Esko 7
Proctor 0 Chisago Lakes 6

Categories: High School, Sports

