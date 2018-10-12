High School Soccer Sectionals Begin Across the Northland
Here are all the highlights and scores from all the high school soccer playoff action Thursday night.
BOYS SECTION 7AA SEMI-FINALS
Forest Lake 0 Duluth East 1
BOYS SECTION 7A FIRST ROUND
Princeton 0 Duluth Marshall 5
Spectrum 1 Legacy Christian Academy 4
Zimmerman 0 Hermantown 3
Mesabi East 1 North Branch 2
Hibbing 0 Duluth Marshall 10
Proctor 1 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0
PACT Charter School 1 Chisago Lakes 4
Two Harbors 0 Grand Rapids 5
GIRLS SECTION 7AA SEMI-FINALS
Duluth East 0 Andover 6
GIRLS SECTION 7A FIRST ROUND
Legacy Christian Academy 0 Cloquet-Carlton 14
Grand Rapids 1 Duluth Denfeld 2 (OT)
Hibbing 0 Two Harbors 3
Princeton 1 Duluth Marshall 6
Spectrum 0 Hermantown 13
North Lakes Academy 1 Zimmerman 9
North Branch 2 Esko 7
Proctor 0 Chisago Lakes 6