Missing Canoe Returns After Two Years

The canoe washed up at the same Park Point family's home during Wednesday's storm

DULUTH, Minn. – After it had been missing for two years, a Duluth family’s canoe mysteriously reappeared outside their house during this week’s storm.

The canoe was found on Wednesday night along the beach behind the family’s house on Park Point.

Paul Kellner’s son went to see how the beach had changed during the storm and discovered the blue canoe had been returned.

Kellner says he has no idea how it made it back.

“We banter back and fourth on just was it a UFO, was it Lake Superior engulfing this thing, I have no clue to be honest with you but the fact that it’s back here is just a remarkable story in and of itself,” said Paul Kellner.

The canoe doesn’t appear to be damaged after its two year journey.