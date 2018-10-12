New Improvements at Ely Peak Trail

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation is celebrating the completion of the Ely Peak Trail in the Magney Snively Natural Area.

It’s a frequent hot spot for equestrians with the Duluth Area Horse Trail Alliance (DAHTA).

One of the upgrades includes a $240,000 investment to harden the trails for the horses.

DAHTA hopes to further develop the recently opened three miles into a 25 mile stretch that’ll connect to Jay Cooke State Park.

“We’re hoping to still get out here on some nice days and the leaves and the scenery are so pretty here,” said DAHTA Vice President Candy Barbo Barbo. But, I guarantee the riders will enjoy it.”

With these improvements, DAHTA hopes new members will get involved.