North End Days Celebration In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior is getting ready for a good time. Friday kicks off North End Days.

It’s two days full of fun, music and food.

It starts with the Goin’ Postal Art and Music Festival and a drive-thru movie screening of Monster’s, Inc.

It all leads up to the Spooktacular Parade on Saturday and other Halloween themed activities.

Kids can participate in a costume contest and try to win a prize.

The fire and police department will compete in the “Heat vs. Street” tug of war competition.

“There’s been a lot of other community efforts throughout the city, so, this is the North End’s chance to participate,” said North End Days Co-Chair Tylor Elm. “It’s one of the last events of the year before it gets really cold. the weather is looking really nice tomorrow.”

The Spooktacular Parade starts at 2 p.m on Saturday.

FOX 21 will be in the parade and in the tug of war competition after that.

A portion of the proceeds from North End Days benefits the Boys & Girls Club of the Northland.

The Salvation Army will also be there collecting toiletries.