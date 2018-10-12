Rake Leaves Into A Jumbo Spider Leaf Bag! Perfect Halloween Decoration Family Fun!

Brittney Merlot Turns Fall Chores Into A Workout & Art!

DULUTH, Min. – After strong winds topped 64mph on Wednesday’s storm, many leaves have fallen off of the trees.

So we need to turn that chore of raking into something fun! In this week’s Active Adventures we are building a Halloween Spider leaf bag with Meteorologist Brittney Merlot.

If you make one of your own this weekend, be sure to take a picture and send them in to Meteorologist Brittney Merlot’s Facebook page, so she can share them on air with everyone!