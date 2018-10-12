Super America Changes Name to Speedway

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota based convenience store chain Super America now will be known as Speedway according to the company website.

The move happens after Marathon Petroleum bought out Andeavor, the group that owned Super America.

Super America points holders are being asked to sign up for the new Speedway Rewards online.

To find out more about how to transfer your points or to sign up for a new Speedy Rewards account visit https://www.speedway.com/acquisition/superamerica.