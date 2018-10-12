Three Officers Named in Superior Shooting

The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Justice Continues to Investigate This Incident

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – New information became available Friday afternoon regarding the officer involved shooting in Superior on October 5 which left a 19-year-old theft suspect shot multiple times.

According to a recent press release the victim-suspect in the shooting remains at a hospital recovering from his injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Authorities say they will not release the victim-suspect’s name because he has not been charged with a crime at this time.

The following police officers were involved in last week’s shooting and have been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy:

Officer George Gothner, 20 years in law enforcement;

Officer Michael Kendall, 12 years in law enforcement;

Officer Christopher Woolery, 8 years in law enforcement.

The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Justice continues to investigate this incident.