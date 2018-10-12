Three Officers Named in Superior Shooting
The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Justice Continues to Investigate This Incident
SUPERIOR, Wisc. – New information became available Friday afternoon regarding the officer involved shooting in Superior on October 5 which left a 19-year-old theft suspect shot multiple times.
According to a recent press release the victim-suspect in the shooting remains at a hospital recovering from his injuries and is listed in stable condition.
Authorities say they will not release the victim-suspect’s name because he has not been charged with a crime at this time.
The following police officers were involved in last week’s shooting and have been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy:
- Officer George Gothner, 20 years in law enforcement;
- Officer Michael Kendall, 12 years in law enforcement;
- Officer Christopher Woolery, 8 years in law enforcement.
The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Justice continues to investigate this incident.