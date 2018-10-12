UMD Inspired Electric Bus Rolls Onto Campus

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Transit Authority (DTA) recently added seven electric buses to its routes, and one of those buses will be seen around University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) giving rides and helping protect the environment.

It took a few years for an electric bus displaying Bulldog pride to roll onto the UMD campus, but staff say its perfect timing.

UMD students will be the first to go for a ride on the new electric bus, as they make their way to the homecoming parade on Saturday.

You can’t miss the bus, because it’s wrapped in a special UMD design.

Sustainability is a core value at UMD, and the electric bus is just one of many examples.

“It’s pro-grammatically sustainable. With limited capacity for parking on campus, riding the DTA bus is just the smart choice, no parking hassles,” said UMD Vice Chancellor for Student Life and Dean of Students Lisa Erwin. “Easy city–wide bus service and from UMD campus anywhere in the Twin Ports.”

The electric bus reduces the carbon footprint.

It produces zero emissions and can go 200 miles on a charged battery.

The DTA also received a grant from the Federal Transit Administration for the bus.

“The DTA was selected as one of those agencies to do this no–low bus emission demonstration project,” said DTA General Manager Phil Pumphrey. “This project gets to demonstrate the effectiveness of electric power buses in our extreme cold weather and changes in elevation.”

The U-Pass partnership between the DTA and UMD began 18 years ago, and with it, the DTA provides almost 400,000 rides a year to UMD students and staff.

The DTA also announced an extension of five years.

Students ride for free as long as they show a student ID and school employees pay a small fee for the year.

Here’s a schedule for UMD’s 2018 Homecoming festivities:

10 a.m Tailgate in Lot C & Pay Lot

11 a.m. Parade at 1049 University Dr.

1 p.m. UMD vs. Southewest Minnesota State football game at Malosky Stadium

8 p.m. Concert featuring Rob $tone, Lizzo is the headliner