USW Frustrations Grow, say ArcelorMittal Management Provoking Work Stoppage

There is no Planned Work Stoppage as of yet

DULUTH, Minn. – A day after members of the USW union voted by a 10-1 margin to ratify a new four-year contract with Cleveland Cliffs, the USW Negotiating Committee released a bargaining update highlighting growing frustrations with ArcelorMittal management.

The update explains ArcelorMittal, which has operations in Virginia, opened negotiations in July by expressing appreciation for union contributions over the last three years, but continues to ignore and violate their contract and disrespect their relationship.

“Unfortunately, while our union has pursued every option to avoid a work stoppage, ArcelorMittal’s persistent, onerous and unnecessary demands for concessions may leave over 12,000 members with little choice.”

The last contract between the union and ArcelorMittal was a three year deal that expired on Sept. 1. An agreement was made to extend the agreements with the right for either party to terminate the extension given a 48 hour notice.

In September Steelworkers voted unanimously for strike authorization.

There is no planned work stoppage as of yet, but members are prepared.

“Stay strong and in support of our committee, we will succeed in our goals as long as we are united.”