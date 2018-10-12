Volunteers Lend A Helping Hand for Disabled Woman

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth woman recovering from a spinal cord injury after a freak fall on ice is getting some unexpected help from people she’s never met.

Helen Herrick is in good spirits in a hospital in the Twin Cities.

We briefly caught up with her on the phone to talk about a wheelchair ramp being built at her home by volunteers.

Three men from CMC Construction were hammering away on Helen’s new deck with a ramp.

The only out of pocket expense is the materials not the labor.

When Helen was having trouble trying to find contractors to do the job these carpenters stepped in after Helen’s brother reached out.

“There were some older stairs here that we were kind of had to deal with in the beginning. but, we just thought, we’re going to build it out right over the top of them,” said Carpenter Erik Manguson.

“It’s nice. It’s a good feeling. It’s nice to get out to know you’re helping somebody,” said Carpenter Matt Hanson. “It’s nice to be able to volunteer when you can”

The deck is expected to be complete and ready for Helen by the time she comes home next week.

Helen said she was having another procedure on Thursday.

She also is thankful for the construction guys, saying they were dropped out of heaven.