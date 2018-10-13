Bulldog Football Moves to 7-0 in Win Over Mustangs

DULUTH, Minn.- After QB1 John Larson left the game with an injury, Mike Rybarczyk steps up to lead Minnesota Duluth to a 42-13 victory over Southwest Minnesota State.

Rybarczyk came into the game rushing for a career high of 111 yards on 13 carries while throwing for 97 yards and one touchdown.

The Bulldogs move to 7-0 on the season and now look ahead to next Saturday at Winona State.