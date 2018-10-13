Bulldog Hockey Sweeps Huskies in Two Game Series

After a quiet first period, UMD scores five goals in the second to lock in the win.

HOUGHTON, MI.- Minnesota Duluth defeated Michigan Tech 5-2 to sweep the Huskies in a two game series.

After a quiet first period, the Bulldogs managed to score all five goals in the second. Dylan Samberg scored first followed by Riley Tufte, Parker Mackay and two by Tanner Laderoute. Hunter Shephard was in goal with 11 saves on 13 shots.

UMD heads back to Duluth in preparation for next weekend’s series against Maine.