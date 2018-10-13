Lake Superior Zoo Goes Boo

Boo at the Zoo Held

DULUTH, Minn.- The Northland must not know that Halloween is still a few weeks away, and neither did the animals at Lake Superior Zoo.

The Zoo hosted their annual Boo at the Zoo on Saturday.

Kids got to enjoy tricks at the bounce house, and the animals got the treat of seeing everyone in their costumes.

Even some of the vendors came dressed to impress.

“It’s a great opportunity to give back to the community, and to the Zoo as a whole,” said big yellow Minion Martin Francisco, HR Manager at Orthopedic Associates.

“I’m glad our community has events like this still. There aren’t too many of them.”

Among the guests was a 421 pound pumpkin in their pumpkin patch, as well as some critters inside for people to pet.