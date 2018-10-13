Northland Pets Out ‘Fur’ a Good Cause

Fur Ball Gala held at Northland Country Club

DULUTH, Minn.- Some more cuddly animals gathered in their Sunday best for the Animal Allies’ Humane Society’s 17th annual Fur Ball Gala.

The Northland Country Club was decorated with shiny tables, elegant dresses, and friendly pets.

The goal of the fundraiser is to earn over $100,000, to be used for education efforts.

“So Duluth is a community that values pets,” said Lindsay Snustad, Executive Director of Animal Allies. “It’s very important for our community to know what it means to be a responsible pet guardian to know what the laws are in the city of Duluth.”

“With stray animals, what do you do when you find a stray animal, or having them on leashes, things like that.”

FOX21’s own Dan Hanger emceed the event.

There was a silent auction, which you could still participate in online if you couldn’t make it to the gala.

With their biggest turnout to date, the Humane Society says that their goal is definitely reachable.