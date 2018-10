Saints Football Dominates Panthers 47-13

DULUTH, Minn.- With strong performances on both sides of the ball, St. Scholastica took down Greenville 47-13.

Zach Edwards was under center completing 34 for 59 with 386 passing yards and seven touchdowns. Four of those seven were to wide receiver Aaron Olson.

The Saints move up to 4-2 on the season and 4-1 in UMAC play. They look forward to Saturday hosting Thomas More.