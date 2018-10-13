Superior Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire

A structure fire in Superior was put to rest by firefighters.

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 1709 Susquehanna Avenue in Superior early Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, smoke was visible from the exterior of the home, the gas and the boiler was turned off. Fire had extended to the crawl space under the utility room. Crews were able to access the crawl space and extinguish the fire.

No one was injured. Tenants were temporarily referred to the red cross for housing assistance.