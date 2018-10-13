Superior Spectacularly Spooked at North End Days

Spooktacular Parade Took the Streets

SUPERIOR, Wis.-The streets of Superior were full of ghastly ghouls, pretty princesses, and stupendous superheroes, as everyone came out in their trick or treat best, to ring in Halloween.

For the first time ever, the Superior Spooktacular became a fixture of North End Days. And it seems all of Superior came out for this festival of fall fun.

“I think it’s really fun to have the opportunity to come out and celebrate something in the fall,” said Director of the Parade, Carolyn Nelson-Kavajecz. “Superior has a lot of great events and activities all year round.”

“But I think it’s really exciting and unique for our community to have a Halloween-themed event and just to be able to come out and spend time with your family.”

Halloween came early for these kids, rushing to grab the candy thrown by parade goers.

They better bring plenty of candy, since this totally free event is a big attraction for kids, or at least parents looking to entertain them.

“It brings people together, to have fun, the kids having fun and everything,” said Nathan Holcomb, there with his wife and hyper children. “Gets them tired, too.”

FOX21’s own Britney Merlot, Brett Scott and Haydee Clotter all marched along, as Andrew Kirov drove one of our news trucks, leading the parade.

While the parade was the biggest part of the day, families could get a free pumpkin at the pumpkin patch, then get down in the Street Dance later that night.