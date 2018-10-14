After an Early Lead, Saints Fall to St. Thomas

CSS unable to continue momentum in second half.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica men’s soccer team fell to St. Thomas 3-1.

Jordan Finneran scored for the Saints in the 28th minute of the game leading the Saints 1-0 into halftime. But in the second half the Tommies would score 3 goals to ultimately win the game. Nicholas Semaan was in net for the Saints with seven saves on ten shots.

The Saints are now 6-7-1 and look ahead Wednesday at Macalester College.