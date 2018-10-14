Author Discusses 1918 Fire

CLOQUET, Minn. – Curt Brown, author of “Minnesota 1918: When Flu, Fire and War Ravaged the State”, gave a short presentation on Sunday about his book, the stories he learned about people who went through the fire, and gave some more history about the tragedy.

Brown has spent the past few days in the Northland seeing sights from the fire, which put his book more into perspective.

“100 years ago seems like oh man, that’s a century ago, but here are people whose parents lived through the fire. A lot of their parents were kids in the fire. Some lived, some didn’t live. Usually the ones who survived of course are the ones who tell the stories so it’s been a really moving and emotional period,” Brown said.

Brown’s book was released in January, and he’s currently on a book tour and will be stopping in Duluth Monday.

Brown said that it made perfect sense for his book to come out during the 100–year anniversary.