Bulldog Women’s Hockey Swept By Badgers

UMD gets themselves on the board first but ultimately fall.

MADISON, Wis.- After getting the board first with a goal by Ashton Bell, Minnesota Duluth fell to Wisconsin 3-1 losing the series. Maddie Rooney was in net with 40 saves.

The Bulldogs return home for their series against Bemidji State at Amsoil Arena Friday.