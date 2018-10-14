New Eastside Church Open for Holy Business

DULUTH, Minn.- After a year and a half the Duluth Vineyard Church welcomed people for their first Sunday Mass.

The church opened in partnership with Duluth Congregation Church. The Vineyard says having a smaller, more intimate location than their Arrowhead church, breathes new life into the community.

“It’s just so exciting to us, and I think inviting people into a new space and maybe a little bit of a smaller community compared to our other location, has just been amazing,” said Location Pastor, Rich Peterson.

“The power and the presence of the resurrected Christ actually brings real change to people’s lives,” Head Pastor Michael Gatlin adds.

The Vineyard says they hope to have the church host more high school and junior high events, as well as workshops and conferences.