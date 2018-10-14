New Skate Park Open in Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. – The new skate park in Cloquet is something local skateboarders have wanted for years. They worked together over that time to do everything they could to make it happen.

“We had countless parents and kids who were involved with fundraising and just like public service, volunteering and we did that consistently for eight years up until now,” Matthew Anderson, who started the movement to open the park in Cloquet, said on Sunday.

The city broke the ground for the park back in July and they held their grand opening Sunday.

“It’s very nostalgic. And I have a lot of memories with a lot of these people and just a lot of good times so it means a lot,” skateboarder Riley Into said.

The 6,000 square foot skate park has handrails, a banked ramp, a bowl and a ledge, giving skateboarders the perfect “playground” to let loose and ride.

The grand opening brought out kids of all ages who were already excited to ride their skateboards and scooters. People who advocated for the park said seeing those happy faces made it all worth it.

“It means everything because it’s something that I put a lot of my life’s work into and to see all of the kids here enjoying themselves, expressing themselves on a skateboard and just smiling is huge for me,” Anderson said.

The Cloquet Skatepark is located at Athletic Park on 14th Street and Prospect Avenue in Cloquet.