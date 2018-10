Saint’s Earn First Non-Conference Win of Season

Freshman Morgan Friday scored the lone game winning goal for CSS.

DULUTH, Minn.- The CSS women’s soccer team defeated Hamline with a mere goal scored in the 25th minute of the game by freshman Morgan Friday. Roni Rudolph was in goal making six saves for her ninth shutout game of the season.

The Saints are now 8-4-2. Their next game will be Wednesday as they host Wisconsin-River Falls.