2018 Terror Train Cancelled

The event was cancelled due to the crumbling lakewalk and the steam engine not being ready.

DULUTH, Minn. – The popular “Terror Train” on the North Shore Scenic Railroad has been canceled this year due in part to a crumbling lakewalk behind Fitger’s from recent severe storms.

It’s that spot where the Fitger’s–organized event begins.

“At Fitger’s, it’s a lot to board that many people, there are 4, 500 people that ride that train. And with the lakewalk reconstruction, when we originally planned it, it might have worked. But then the storm last week, those plans were all washed away so to speak,” executive director of North Shore Scenic Railroad Ken Beuhler said.

Buehler also told us that the steam engine that pulls the “Terror Train” wasn’t ready to run and remains in the shop.

He told us that they plan to run the “Terror Train” again next year.