Bentleyville Closer to Opening as Tree Goes Up

The Tour of Lights runs from Nov. 17 to Dec. 26.

DULUTH, Minn. – Bentleyville Tour of Lights is coming together about one month before it opens to the public.

The 128–foot tree is now in place. That’s 17 tons of iron with an 8–foot tall ball on top and 150–thousand LED lights.

Bentleyville officials said it’s the tallest man–made steel Christmas tree in the United States.

Meanwhile, volunteers are needed to get everything set up before the ligthts go bright on Nov. 17 through Dec. 26.

To learn more about Bentleyville or sign up to volunteer, visit their website.