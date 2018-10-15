Body Cam Footage Reviewed in Officer Involved Shooting

The Wisconsin DOJ is Continuing to Investigate

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – New details have emerged in the ongoing investigation of an officer-involved shooting that took place in Superior on October 5.

According Police Chief Nicholas Alexander, body cam footage from the incident shows the 19-year-old theft suspect refusing to remove his hands from his pockets after multiple requests from law enforcement.

Officers then ask the suspect if he has a gun on him, in which he replies “yeah” on two occasions, according to Alexander.

The footage also reveals the suspect telling officers “I’m going to shoot at you. You’re going to die or I’m going to die,” and indicating he is “not going back to jail.”

Alexander says officers continued to try and negotiate with the male to show his hands when the male discarded his beverage and reached for his waistband “quickly and aggressively” as if accessing a firearm.

Officers responded to an imminent threat of death or great bodily harm and fired their weapons hitting the suspect multiple times, according to Alexander.

The report goes on to say the officers began rendering aid to the suspect until emergency medical services arrived on scene.

Three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard department protocol as the investigation continues.

The suspect remains at a hospital recovering from his injuries and is listed in stable condition.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is continuing its investigation before handing the case over to the Douglas County Attorney’s Office to determine if the shooting was justified.